Man missing from nursing home found safe after search of wooded area in Poinciana

POLK COUNTY, Fla — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) helped find a man who went missing from a nursing home in Poinciana.

FWC said the man went missing from a nursing home on Saturday, April 12. That evening, the elderly man was seen entering a wooded area near the facility.

FWC said Polk County Sheriff's deputies called them to help look for the man early Sunday morning.

Search crews used drones, K9s, and aviation units to find the man and were finally able to track him along a creek. FWC said one of the officers called out the man's name, and he stood up around 25 yards from their location.

FWC said crews were able to rescue the man from thick brush using chainsaws and machetes and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

“This operation highlights how swift, coordinated action in tough conditions can lead to life-saving results,” said Maj. Evan Laskowski, FWC Southwest Regional Commander.