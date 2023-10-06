Man fatally shot by officers and deputy after threatening them with knife: PCSO

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies and officers fatally shot a man after he allegedly crashed a stolen car and threatened them with a knife Thursday night.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said around 11:10 p.m., officers from the Auburndale Police Department (APD) were notified that a 2011 Kia Sorrento was stolen from a Circle K on Berkely Road and U.S. 92.

Around 11:18, the crash was reported on the on-ramp to eastbound Polk Parkway from U.S. 92 west. An APD sergeant arrived at the site of the crash minutes later to find that one of the vehicles involved with the stolen Kia.

According to PCSO, the man then charged and punched the sergeant, causing the sergeant to use his taser, but the man pulled a taser probe out and continued to resist.

Once a PCSO deputy and four more officers, including a K-9, arrived, the man allegedly began threatening them with a knife.

According to officials, the man aggressively fought off the K-9 before he approached officers again. PCSO said four of the five officers and the one deputy were "forced to fire" their guns. They attempted to save the man's life, but he died at the scene.

The 10th Judicial Circuit Officer Involved Deadly Incident Task Force will investigate the incident, while the APD will investigate the vehicle theft.