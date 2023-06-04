Man experiencing medical episode crashes into motel lobby, killing bystander, police say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) responded to a call of a man who experienced a medical emergency and crashed into a motel lobby on Saturday.

PCSO was dispatched at approximately 4:21 pm to the Economy Inn Suites at 1901 Cypress Gardens Boulevard in Winter Haven.

Standall Brooks of Winter Haven, 33, was found dead at the scene, police say.

Investigators believe Andrew Hensley, 29, was traveling on the boulevard when his vehicle went off the road and collided with Brooks, of Winter Haven, before crashing into the building.

The Ford Focus struck Brooks while waiting outside the motel office, and the car then crashed into the lobby.

Hensley was taken to a nearby hospital, treated for minor injuries, and released.

Police say that at this time, Hensley may have been suffering from a medical episode that led to the crash.