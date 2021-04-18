Man dead amid officer-involved shooting in Winter Haven, sheriff says

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting Saturday night, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said officers with Winter Haven police arrived on the scene of a domestic disturbance around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

When officers arrived, they made contact with 52-year-old Larry Jenkins behind the Orchid Springs apartment complex. Police said Jenkins was standing inside a screened-in porch and kept his right hand in his pocket.

Police gave Jenkins commands to show his hands, but they said Jenkins ignored those commands. Jenkins later told police he had a gun in his pocket.

Officers attempted to tase Jenkins twice but said it only caused a slight flinch. Police said Jenkins then pulled the gun out of his pocket which is when Sergeant Joshua Dentel fired.

"(Jenkins) walked off the screen porch and stopped. He told police, 'I am going to die tonight, you all are going to shoot me,'" Sheriff Grady Judd said. "(Jenkins) pulled a gun out and the Sgt. shot at least seven times."

The sheriff's office said a witness reported Jenkins had been drinking and the person who called 911 said she was called to the apartment to pick up a 14-year-old relative who said she was being sexually harassed by Jenkins.

While the Polk County Sheriff's Office conducts its investigation into the shooting, the Winter Haven Police Department is conducting its own international investigation.

Sheriff Judd said per protocol, the Winter Haven Sgt. involved in the shooting is on administrative leave with pay until the investigation is over.

