Man arrested for shooting victim 6 times outside his apartment, police say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A man was arrested after he was accused of shooting a man six times outside of his Winter Haven apartment.

The police department said Ki'Jana Devane Thomas, 27, called 911 to alert them that he had just shot someone outside of his apartment on 19th Street Southeast.

Thomas allegedly told officers he was inside his apartment when the victim knocked on the door. The victim then asked Thomas if he wanted to "drink and chill," but Thomas told the victim to get away. Police said the two have had negative interactions in the past, and Thomas had already told the victim to stay away from his home.

Thomas then walked toward the victim, causing him to walk backward toward the street before Thomas pulled a gun from his pocket and shot him six times, according to police. The victim ran away after, winding up in a Dollar General parking lot, where officers eventually found him.

Officers said Thomas alleged the victim began to "charge" at him and that he was in fear for his life. A witness in the area saw Thomas with his arm extended out and pointing a gun but didn't see who or what the gun was pointed at, police added. The witness also heard gunshots and ran inside their home.

The victim was airlifted to Lakeland Regional Health, where he remains in critical condition but is stable.

Thomas is facing a felony charge of aggravated battery with a weapon.