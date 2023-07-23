Local nonprofit spearheading search to find missing Auburndale woman

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Search volunteers are chasing any tips they receive, as it could lead them to 38-year-old Tonya Whipp, the Auburndale woman who was last seen in late May.

“We don’t know where she’s at. Every day that passes by it makes it even harder because it’s another day that’s passed and another day that we haven’t found her,” said Donna Martin, Tonya Whipp’s sister.

Whipp’s sister and a group of volunteers are back out again, searching near her Auburndale home. A search last weekend did not uncover any new leads.

“We’re trying to hold it together and support each other as much as we can. I just don’t think we can handle another week, so hopefully today,” Martin said.

According to Auburndale police, Whipp’s boyfriend said she was not home when he returned from work.

“It’s been about seven weeks now and we know she just didn’t disappear. Unfortunately, she may have been with some people that are not so well-to-do,” said Nico Tusconi, co-founder of We Are The Essentials.

The nonprofit organization is spearheading the search effort.

“We’re using vehicles, we’re using ATVs, we are using drones. We have waterborne resources that we’ll be utilizing,” Tusconi said.

The Essentials consists of retired military and law enforcement officers and has worked on several high-profile missing persons cases.

"Less attention is paid to these missing person cases and the next thing you know, they become cold. So we’re just trying to do our part, give back and see if we can help,” said Tusconi.

Whipp’s family is vowing not to give up hope.

“On days that we kind of give up and say we’re not going to find her alive, he says, 'Don’t give up your hope.' He keeps pressing us, keep your hope, keep your hope,” Martin said.