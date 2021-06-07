Legoland has 350 open positions it's looking to fill

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Many families are feeling more comfortable heading back to theme parks this summer.

At Legoland, they’re projecting attendance to meet or even exceed summer 2019.

“When we reopened over a year ago now, we didn’t reopen with the same employee base we had before, so now we’re very quickly ramping up as we start to see people willing to come back out to the theme park with their families,” said Rex Jackson, Legoland President.

Legoland needs to fill 350 full-time, part-time and salary positions for its summer season. Jackson said there’s been a strong turnout at career fairs held over the past month.

The theme park initially started off with more than 700 job openings.

“Food and beverage and lifeguard are two of the critical areas. Specifically for food and beverage both on the park side and the hotel. We’re actually offering a $500 signing bonus for anybody coming into those positions right now,” said Jackson.

Legoland also hopes raising its base pay from $9 an hour to $10.50 will attract job seekers.

“Depending on what type of work you’re interested in we pretty much have that available. From professional positions in areas like accounting and marketing to other positions that we have at the front line levels,” he said.

Jackson said with the rebound of the tourism industry the park will continue to need employees through the fall and winter.

Legoland will be holding hiring events in the coming weeks. You can also see what positions are open and apply online.

