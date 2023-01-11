Watch Now
Legoland Florida opens new Pirate River Quest ride this Thursday

All-ages water ride utilizes historic Cypress Gardens canals
Sean Daly
Posted at 4:51 AM, Jan 11, 2023
Legoland Florida is opening an all-ages river ride that will utilize the beautiful old canals of previous park tenant Cypress Gardens.

When Pirate River Quest opens this Thursday, the near-20-minute boat ride will blend the natural waters and gorgeous landscape along historic Lake Eloise with the modern whimsy of Legoland's swashbuckling heroes.

"What Pirate River Quest does is connect the gardens to the park in a way we haven't been able to do in years," Legoland's Kelly Hornick said.

Guests will ride on a real airboat-style vessel with a real boat captain.

Pirate River Quest has plenty of animatronics and interactive surprises for the kids, but there is no ride track. These are free-floating boats on natural waters.

There is no height requirement for Pirate River Quest, and the ride is included with park admission.

For more on Pirate River Quest and Legoland Florida, go here.

