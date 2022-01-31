Leasing for 55+ apartment complex in Auburndale starts Tuesday

Leasing for the 102-unit Auburn Village Apartments begins Tuesday, Feb. 1 for those 55 years old and older who meet income requirements.

The apartment complex at 811 Jersey Road NW in Auburndale received about $354,000 from the county along with $716,406 in impact fee waivers to help build more affordable housing for one of Polk’s most vulnerable populations.

While leasing begins Feb. 1, there are still some finishing touches left to complete the project. Tenants will be able to move into the new one- and two-bedroom units on April 1. The units will be targeted to senior households earning 40 and 60 percent of the area median income or less. Of the units offered, 10 percent of the units will be set aside at 40 percent of the area median income and 90 percent set aside for 60 percent of the area median income.

“As the local real estate market continues to push prices of living higher, affordable housing for vulnerable populations, like seniors, becomes further out of reach,” said Tamara West, Polk’s Housing and Neighborhood Development manager. “Programs like this help level the costs for those who are eligible and need it most.”

The three-story, $20 million complex will offer 60 one-bedroom, one-bath units; and 42 two-bedroom, two-bath units. The apartments will also include Energy Star-rated appliances, washer/dryer hookups, open floor plans, balconies, wood cabinets and grab bars in bathrooms. Other amenities at the complex include a clubhouse, fitness center, community garden, pool, computer lab, fire pit, barbecue area with grill, on-site management offices and maintenance services.

The Polk County Housing and Neighborhood Development Office supports multifamily development of affordable housing in Polk County through the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program or Housing Credit Program.

For more information, call (863) 600-7638 or click here.