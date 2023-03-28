Large wildfire closes River Ranch in Polk County

LAKE WALES, Fla. — The Florida Forest Service in Lakeland said a wildfire caused the closure of River Ranch park in Lake Wales on Tuesday afternoon.

FFS Lakeland originally said the fire was about 125 acres in size, and in about 40 minutes, the fire had at least doubled to 300 acres in size. As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, the fire has grown to about 500 acres and is about 50% contained.

Several camps and outbuildings have been destroyed, but FFS said it's too early to estimate. According to FFS Lakeland, the "camps" are sheds and mobile homes that people use as camps for hunting.

Officials from Lakeland, Orlando, and Okeechobee districts are working on the fire. Polk Fire is also assisting.

#RightGate Fire update- the fire has grown to approximately 500 acres with 50% containment. Multiple outbuildings have been lost. 10 dozers(Lakeland, Orlando, and Okeechobee Districts) are working the fire. @PolkFire is assisting. Cause is unknown. Last update for tonight pic.twitter.com/QzAZAgfOnD — FFS Lakeland (@FFS_Lakeland) March 29, 2023

Residents are asked to stay away from the area.