Large wildfire closes River Ranch in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Florida Forest Service in Lakeland said a wildfire caused the closure of River Ranch park in Lakeland Tuesday afternoon.

FFS Lakeland originally said the fire was about 125 acres in size, and in about 40 minutes, the fire had at least doubled to 300 acres in size. Several camps have already been destroyed, but FFS said it's too early to estimate.

According to FFS Lakeland, the "camps" are sheds and mobile homes that people use as camps for hunting.

#RightGate Fire update- Fire is approximately 300 acres in size. @FLForestService has 9 dozers suppressing the fire. River Ranch has been closed to anyone entering. Several camps have been destroyed, too early to estimate. pic.twitter.com/p8Odw0QO7Q — FFS Lakeland (@FFS_Lakeland) March 28, 2023

Residents are asked to stay away from the area.