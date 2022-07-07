LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland's Polk Museum of Art presents "Rodin: Contemplation and Dreams," an epic exhibit featuring 45 bronze sculptures by 19th-century French artist Auguste Rodin.

Considered to be the father of modern sculpture, Rodin's metalwork captures human emotion in multi-dimensional form.

His most famous work, "The Thinker," is not in this collection, although many works here hint at its inevitable creation.

As always, the Polk Museum of Art is free for guests.

The Rodin exhibit runs until Oct. 30.

For more information, click here.