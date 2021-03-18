Lakeland's Florida Outdoor Sculpture Competition brings artists from all over the country

LAKELAND, Fla. — If you're looking to head to Lakeland anytime soon, you have to take a stroll through the Lemon Street Promenade.

In the heart of downtown, you'll find the Florida Outdoor Sculpture Competition.

Every year, these sculptures are changed out from artists all over the Country.

The walk is free and an opportunity to show the arts and this particular exhibit that's been going strong here for more than 20 years!

"So for us in parks and recreation, we want any excuse for people to get outside. And so public art not only gives you an excuse to get outside, but it also gives you an excuse to have a conversation. So we're doing both of those things — enlivening downtown, giving you a reason. Last year was amazing because this is one of the few things that we were able to encourage people to go do outside and get to see something new," says Beth Sherling the program coordinator for Lakeland Parks and Recreation.

Ten pieces of art line a few blocks of Lemon Street.

Emily McCain

Here's another cool piece, you can download an app to get a free walking tour by the artists themselves! Click here to find out more!

Oh, and take a little stroll over to Munn Park when you're done here. Artist David Collins put his insane skills to the test with a pink tree!

It's wrapped, not painted, and just beautiful!