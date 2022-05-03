Watch
Lakeland's epic Mayfaire-by-the-Lake art festival turns 50 this weekend

Free admission and parking; crafts for kids
Sean Daly
Posted at 5:22 AM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 05:22:13-04

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland's epic Mayfaire-by-the-Lake art festival turns 50 years old this weekend.

The Saturday-Saturday event, which annually falls on Mother's Day weekend, is presented by the Polk Museum of Art.

Artists from all over the country (and Canada!) will present their award-winning talent along the shores of gorgeous Lake Morton.

There will also be a lot of food and music, dancing and tattoos, plus plenty of fun for the kids.

Admission and parking are both free. Guests are also encouraged to visit the Polk Museum of Art, which is also free.

For more information on Mayfaire-by-the-Lake, visit mayfairebythelake.org.

