Lakeland's Bonnet Springs Park opens this weekend

LAKELAND, Fla. — The much anticipated 168-acre Bonnet Springs Park is scheduled to open this weekend in Lakeland.

Music, entertainment and fun activities for the whole family are part of the lineup from Saturday to Sunday, October 22-23. The Band Perry will hit the main stage on Saturday night.

"Nature has come back to this property. It's amazing. There's multiple places to play, multiple playgrounds," explained Kim Elmhorst, President of Friends of Bonnet Springs Park.

