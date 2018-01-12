Lakeland police search for man who stole car with two children inside

WFTS Webteam
9:50 AM, Jan 12, 2018
LAKELAND, Fla. -- Lakeland Police are searching for a man who stole a car, with two children inside at the time of the carjacking. 

Police say the man stole the car that a woman left running in a Circle K parking lot on North Florida Avenue. 

The woman says she left the two children in the car while she ran in to get them food. 

The thief got into the car and stopped before he left the parking lot to let those children out of the car. 

Investigators say the thief later ditched the car and ran off. 

