PD: Lakeland homicide investigation underway after man trying to head-butt car is shot and killed

Mary Stringini
9:06 PM, Apr 27, 2018
11:10 PM, Apr 27, 2018

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed on Friday. 

Police say that just before 2:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 1200 block of Unitah Avenue after reports of a person who had been shot. When they got to the scene, they found 47-year-old Otniel Alvarez-Chaviano with a gunshot wound. Officers initiated life-saving measures and Alvarez-Chaviano was transported to Lakeland Regional Health where he underwent emergency surgery. Alvarez-Chaviano was pronounced dead at approximately 5:35 p.m.

While officers were on the scene, Blane Odane Thompson, 24, came up to them and stated that he was the person who shot Alvarez-Chaviano. Members of the Violent Crimes Unit responded to the incident location to interview witnesses.

Thompson advised that there has been an ongoing issue between Alvarez-Chaviano and his family.

According to police, Thompson was parked, and seated in the driver’s seat of his vehicle when for unknown reasons Alvarez-Chaviano rushed up to the driver’s window and attempted to head-butt it. The window was in the down position so Alvarez-Chaviano was unsuccessful.

Police say that Alvarez-Chaviano began reaching in the front of his pants while stating that he was going to kill Thompson. Believing that his safety was in jeopardy, police say that Thompson retrieved a 9mm handgun and fired one round that struck Alvarez-Chaviano in the abdominal area.

Detectives learned from family members that the deceased, Alvarez-Chaviano, had been previously diagnosed with several psychological disorders when he lived in Cuba and that it had been twenty years since he received any form of treatment.

"Alvarez-Chaviano has been known to engage in violent behavior when he is triggered and has been taken into custody under the mental health law in Florida commonly referred to as a 'Baker Act,' Lakeland Police wrote in a press release Friday night.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and no charges have been filed.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

