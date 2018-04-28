PD: Lakeland homicide investigation underway after man trying to head-butt car is shot and killed

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed on Friday.

Police say that just before 2:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 1200 block of Unitah Avenue after reports of a person who had been shot. When they got to the scene, they found 47-year-old Otniel Alvarez-Chaviano with a gunshot wound. Officers initiated life-saving measures and Alvarez-Chaviano was transported to Lakeland Regional Health where he underwent emergency surgery. Alvarez-Chaviano was pronounced dead at approximately 5:35 p.m.

While officers were on the scene, Blane Odane Thompson, 24, came up to them and stated that he was the person who shot Alvarez-Chaviano. Members of the Violent Crimes Unit responded to the incident location to interview witnesses.

Thompson advised that there has been an ongoing issue between Alvarez-Chaviano and his family.

According to police, Thompson was parked, and seated in the driver’s seat of his vehicle when for unknown reasons Alvarez-Chaviano rushed up to the driver’s window and attempted to head-butt it. The window was in the down position so Alvarez-Chaviano was unsuccessful.

Police say that Alvarez-Chaviano began reaching in the front of his pants while stating that he was going to kill Thompson. Believing that his safety was in jeopardy, police say that Thompson retrieved a 9mm handgun and fired one round that struck Alvarez-Chaviano in the abdominal area.

Detectives learned from family members that the deceased, Alvarez-Chaviano, had been previously diagnosed with several psychological disorders when he lived in Cuba and that it had been twenty years since he received any form of treatment.

"Alvarez-Chaviano has been known to engage in violent behavior when he is triggered and has been taken into custody under the mental health law in Florida commonly referred to as a 'Baker Act,' Lakeland Police wrote in a press release Friday night.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and no charges have been filed.