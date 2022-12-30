Lakeland woman loses 90 lbs. and inspires others to transform their lives

LAKELAND, Fla. — While many people will make a New Year’s resolution to shed pounds, one Lakeland woman recently lost a lot of weight and is inspiring others to do the same.

Jeanna Parker has been overweight all of her life. She recently lost 90 lbs. and now is helping others transform their lives.

“This is truly the only time in my life that I have maintained any sort of weight loss,” said Jeanna Parker.

Parker struggled with her weight since she began emotional eating as a young girl. At her heaviest she weighed 240 lbs., but the nurse practitioner wanted to be a good example for her patients.

“I felt like a hypocrite, and I felt like a failure. I feel like one of the things that I experienced was what a lot of women experience, who play multiple roles. They put everyone else before themselves,” Parker said.

In 2020, she decided it was time to make a change for good.

“I changed every single thing about my habits, and it wasn’t just the food. I had to conquer those emotional setbacks that were creating the need for me to stuff those emotions with food,” said Parker.

Jeanna Parker

She cut out fast food, eats six small meals a day, and works out three times a week. In two years, Parker has lost 90 pounds. The 50-year-old, recently underwent extensive surgery to remove excess skin from her arms and upper body.

“Removed 5 lbs. around my waist of skin. I'm very happy with my results. I'm excited to buy a bikini for the first time in my life at 50,” she said.

Parker documented her weight loss journey on Instagram. “I put fat Jeanna jogging around Lake Morton out there because it held me accountable,” Parker said.

That accountably turned into inspiration, as others are motivated by her transformation.

“She taught me that I don’t live to eat anymore. I eat to live. Just opened my eyes to what is possible,” said Shannon Eickenberg.

Parker owns a med spa and is now teaching others how they can also make a lifestyle change.

“It’s not a diet. That was what I had always failed at. When I really tapped into why it was important for me to make those changes, then that became my vision,” Parker said.

She plans on having surgery for the excess skin on her legs sometime next year.

