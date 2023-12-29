Lakeland woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Polk City

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A 29-year-old woman from Lakeland died in Polk City on Thursday morning after authorities said she lost control of her car and crashed into a tree.

According to the sheriff's office, April Cruz was driving a Honda Civic northbound on Commonwealth Avenue, S.R. 33, near Hacienda Trail, when she crashed. Authorities said they investigated the crash around 9 a.m.; it's unclear what time the crash itself happened.

Cruz lost control, and the car rotated clockwise, then went off the road and hit a large pine tree, the sheriff's office said. Cruz was deceased in the car when first responders got to the scene.

Cruz was wearing a seatbelt at the time, authorities said, and the airbags did deploy.

The sheriff's office said the crash remains under investigation, and it doesn't appear like any other vehicles were involved.