Lakeland woman arrested after being accused of leaving 4 children alone in her car while she drank at bar

LAKELAND, Fla — A Lakeland woman was arrested after she allegedly left her four children alone in her car while she drank at a bar.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), Tiffany Shanta Simmons, 36, went onto the Apple Lounge and Grill at 2803 Recker Highway around 8 p.m. on Monday. An employee told PCSO that Simmons walked into the lounge with a young boy and was told by an employee that she could not bring anyone under 21 inside. She told the employee that she would go outside and wait for his father.

PCSO said that Simmons came back into the lounge about 15 minutes later, ordered food, drank vodka, and danced.

Lounge staff then went to the parking lot a little after 9 p.m., found four children in a car unattended, and called PCSO.

When deputies arrived, they found a 10-month-old girl, a three-year-old boy, a five-year-old girl, and an eight-year-old boy inside an idling vehicle.

Investigators said they found Simmons inside the bar, allegedly intoxicated and being uncooperative.

PCSO said that while Simmons was being taken into custody, she kicked a deputy.

PCSO charged Simmons with negligent child abuse (F3, 4-counts), battery on a law enforcement officer (F3), resisting with violence (F3, 2-counts), resisting without violence (M1, 2-counts), and leaving children unattended in a motor vehicle for more than 15 minutes (M2. 3-counts) and cited for unattended vehicle idling with keys in the ignition.

The children were turned over to family members, according to PCSO.