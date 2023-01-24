Lakeland toddler battles rare disease-causing lesions

TAMPA, Fla. — A Lakeland toddler is receiving chemotherapy after being diagnosed with a rare disease.

Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis is characterized by an abnormal excess of certain immune cells. The disorder causes lesions on a child's organs.

Melissa Harris said her daughter, Charlotte, was diagnosed at six months old. She noticed lesions on her skin and knew it was more than a rash or baby acne when it never healed.

"It was kind of unusual, so we consulted with her pediatrician," said Harris.

Harris said she received numerous opinions from doctors and pediatricians. Eventually, a dermatologist performed a skin biopsy.

"They sent her results back to her pediatrician, who said she has a rare autoimmune disorder that causes white cells to build up in her body," said Harris.

Harris said her daughter was receiving treatment at a hospital in Tennessee but was not responding to the treatment. The toddler is now receiving care at St. Joseph's Children's Hospital in Tampa.

Last week, the 17-month-old received chemotherapy for five days. She received chemo followed by two hours of fluids to reduce the side effects of chemotherapy.

"She handles it really well. Actually, the hardest part is when she gets her port accessed. It's kind of scary for her," said Harris.

"Originally, she was low-risk, but they recently found out, it's in other organs like her stomach, her intestines as well as her lungs which put her at high risk. However, I think the prognosis is pretty good with her treatment plan. She is responding to it and we're hopeful," she said.

A family friend started a GoFundMe page for the family. Melissa's husband works as she juggles doctor appointments and hospital visits.

The toddler cannot attend daycare because she is immune compromised. Melissa said her daughter has at least another 12 months in the current treatment plan.

"Being in that place of support for her, but also trying to juggle financial responsibilities when Charlotte spends a lot of time in the hospital. It has been difficult, but we do the best we can," said Harris.

"I hope that others out there know that they're not alone. We all struggle in different ways."