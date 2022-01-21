Lakeland Regional Health opens COVID care clinic for patients with mild symptoms

LAKELAND, Fla. — There's now another option for COVID-19 patients to receive medical care in Lakeland as doctors at Lakeland Regional Health fight the omicron variant that has seen people packing the emergency room for care.

“As you know anytime there is a surge like this, it puts pressure on hospitals,” said Dr. Francisco Chebly, Associate Chief Medical Officer of Lakeland Regional Health.

Lakeland Regional is currently treating 289 patients with COVID-19.

As an alternative to the already strained emergency department, Lakeland Regional opened a COVID Care Clinic. It’s a temporary outpatient department of the hospital, so people with mild symptoms can see a doctor.

“Symptoms of omicron that are mild. People who don’t feel very short of breath. People who have cold symptoms and they want to make sure that they are able to be tested and see what other alternative treatment they have for that,” Chebly said.

The temporary COVID Care Clinic is strictly geared towards people with mild COVID symptoms. If you’re severely sick, doctors still want you to go to the ER.

“Because even though omicron, the majority of the cases are mild we still can have people, depending on the underlying medical problems, have severe cases,” Chebly said.

The COVID Care Clinic is located across the street from Lakeland Regional Health at 300 Parkview Ave. It’s open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Google

The hospital is also reminding COVID patients that they have three urgent care locations, that are another option to the ER.

Urgent Care

Pablo Campus

130 Pablo St, Lakeland, FL 33803

Hours: M-F 8am to 8 pm | Sat/Sun 8am to 5pm

Urgent Care

Lake Miriam Urgent Care

4710 Florida Ave S, Lakeland, FL 33813

Hours: M-F 8am to 8 pm | Sat/Sun 8am to 5pm

Walk-In Care

Gateway2815 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 3380

Hours: M-F 8am to 5pm

