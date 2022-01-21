Watch
NewsPolk County

Actions

Lakeland Regional Health opens COVID care clinic for patients with mild symptoms

items.[0].videoTitle
As an alternative to the already strained emergency department, Lakeland Regional has opened a COVID Care Clinic for patients with milder symptoms.
lakelandcovidcareclinic.jpg
Posted at 5:14 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 18:12:48-05

LAKELAND, Fla. — There's now another option for COVID-19 patients to receive medical care in Lakeland as doctors at Lakeland Regional Health fight the omicron variant that has seen people packing the emergency room for care.

“As you know anytime there is a surge like this, it puts pressure on hospitals,” said Dr. Francisco Chebly, Associate Chief Medical Officer of Lakeland Regional Health.

Lakeland Regional is currently treating 289 patients with COVID-19.

As an alternative to the already strained emergency department, Lakeland Regional opened a COVID Care Clinic. It’s a temporary outpatient department of the hospital, so people with mild symptoms can see a doctor.

“Symptoms of omicron that are mild. People who don’t feel very short of breath. People who have cold symptoms and they want to make sure that they are able to be tested and see what other alternative treatment they have for that,” Chebly said.

The temporary COVID Care Clinic is strictly geared towards people with mild COVID symptoms. If you’re severely sick, doctors still want you to go to the ER.

“Because even though omicron, the majority of the cases are mild we still can have people, depending on the underlying medical problems, have severe cases,” Chebly said.

The COVID Care Clinic is located across the street from Lakeland Regional Health at 300 Parkview Ave. It’s open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Map of new Lakeland COVID treatment center 1/21/2022

The hospital is also reminding COVID patients that they have three urgent care locations, that are another option to the ER.

Urgent Care
Pablo Campus
130 Pablo St, Lakeland, FL 33803
Hours: M-F 8am to 8 pm | Sat/Sun 8am to 5pm

Urgent Care
Lake Miriam Urgent Care
4710 Florida Ave S, Lakeland, FL 33813
Hours: M-F 8am to 8 pm | Sat/Sun 8am to 5pm

Walk-In Care
Gateway2815 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 3380
Hours: M-F 8am to 5pm

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!