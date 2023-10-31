Lakeland recovery center seeing more patients addicted to fentanyl without knowing

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A multi-agency, undercover drug trafficking investigation ended with Polk County deputies arresting three men and seizing 10 kilograms of fentanyl, the largest in the county’s history.

“That 10 kilos can overdose and kill five million people,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

The state of Florida has seen an exponential increase in overdoses associated with fentanyl. According to Florida’s Medical Examiners annual report, there were 8,411 opioid-related deaths in 2021.

“Fentanyl is not new in the community, but it’s the only thing now, and all the patients tell me it gives them a bigger boost,” said Dr. Jame Andersen, Medical Director of Lakeland Centre for Addiction Clinic.

Some drug overdoses have occurred following the use of illicit drugs, including marijuana, cocaine, and counterfeit prescriptions that were laced with fentanyl.

Dr. Anderson has been treating people addicted to opioids for more than three decades. He said many of his patients don’t even know that they have fentanyl in their system.

“Years ago, we added that to our list of drugs that we test for. Bingo, the first day we added it, we had positive tests for fentanyl,” Anderson said.

Officials said fentanyl addiction is destroying communities locally and across the nation.

“This is a real problem. It is a medical issue as well as a societal issue, but once they have it, they’re stuck and need some kind of treatment,” Anderson said.

