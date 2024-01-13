Lakeland police searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run

The Lakeland Police Department is searching for a hit-and-run-suspect who struck and killed a woman on Friday.

At about 11:31 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Kennedy Boulevard after receiving a call about an unresponsive 59-year-old female lying in the grassy area the roadway.

Police, Lakeland Fire Department and Polk County Fire Rescue secured the scene and rendered aid before the victim was taken to Lakeland Regional Health, where she was later pronounced dead.

Traffic investigators believe the woman was walking south on Kennedy Boulevard when she was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling southbound on Kennedy Boulevard.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and police don’t have a vehicle description.

Investigators are asking the public for any information about the vehicle involved. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer Travis Payne at travis.payne@lakelandgov.net or Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida.

Anyone can remain anonymous when sending a tip through Crime Stoppers and could be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

To submit a tip:

· Call 1-888-400-TIPS (8477)

· From your cell phone, dial **TIPS

· Or visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com [r20.rs6.net] and click on "Submit A Tip,"

· Or download the free "P3tips" app on your smartphone or tablet.