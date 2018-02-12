LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland Police Department is asking for your help to find any clues that may help solve an unsolved murder.

Roderick Child was known for his good heart and giving attitude.

“In a time of need he was there,” Jinola Smith, a friend of the victim said.

Smith couldn’t say enough good things about Roderick Childs.

But the kind and caring man was found shot to death in his Lakeland Manor apartment on Jan. 22.

Police say his white pickup truck went missing after Roderick was killed.

Detectives did find the 2006 Chevy truck a short time after his death but now need help identifying any suspects that may have murdered Childs.

Police say leads have gone cold, no clues and no suspects.

“It was devastating to hear because of a person that was so good in the community and towards the community and to have his life taken in such a manner, it was horrifying,” Smith said.

Roderick would spend most of his time at his place of business, Victory Bedding.

The store, located on George Jenkins Blvd dealt in second hand mattresses and would often donate to those in need.

Smith says that may be the reason detectives are having a hard time following leads, because no one saw it coming.

“Rod, as far as I know never asked for trouble. Like I said, He was giving. So I didn’t know him as that type of person,” Smith said.

Lakeland Police ask anyone who has information to come forward or call crime stoppers.

“I live here in the community and if that person isn’t caught, they have the opportunity to do it again to another innocent person,” she said.