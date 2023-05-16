Lakeland Police charge woman who allegedly left a dead infant in dumpster

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland Police said a woman was charged for leaving a dead baby in the dumpster on May 11.

Lakeland Police said 34-year-old Brusela D’Enstachio-Lugo came into the station to talk to detectives. During the interview, D’Enstachio-Lugo told detectives she gave birth alone outside during the early morning on May 10. D’Enstachio-Lugo told detectives she was unaware she was pregnant before giving birth.

Lakeland Police said D’Enstachio-Lugo told them didn't go to the hospital after giving birth because she was in the country illegally and didn't want to get in trouble, and she didn't have money to pay for medical expenses.

D’Enstachio-Lugo admitted to putting the infant's remains in the dumpster on the evening of May 11.

According to police, preliminary findings from the medical examiner's office showed the infant was born dead, never taking a breath, and had a severe brain deformity.

Lakeland Police charged D’Enstachio-Lugo with a misdemeanor of the first degree and violating F.S.S. 497.386.

The investigation is still ongoing.