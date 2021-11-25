Lakeland offering new downtown public transit loop by way of golf carts

LAKELAND, Fla. — “Squeeze” is the word of the holiday season in Lakeland. They’re not talking about orange juice, but transportation. Squeeze is the name of their new shuttle line, taking visitors to points of interest throughout the downtown business district.

“We want to change the perception of public transportation here in Polk County,” said Erin Killebrew, Director of External Affairs for Citrus Connection. “We want you to be able to get on and have that experience with the operator and be able to joke around with them, have an open-air experience.”

The new Squeeze, a one-year pilot project, will run during lunchtime Monday through Thursday, taking passengers on a loop around downtown Lakeland, stopping at popular locations along the way. It costs just two dollars for the whole day.

“For the first probably few months we want to see where our saturation patches are, where people are getting on, where people are going, we are going to adjust our stops based on that,” said Killebrew.

“The novelty of it and the convenience of getting in and out of where you want to go, this helps identify the Lakeland area and will draw folks from around the county over here and we’re excited about it,” said Polk County Commissioner George Lindsey

Businesses, like The Joinery, couldn’t be more pleased. There’s a stop right outside their door. They say customers sometimes get discouraged because there’s not enough parking in their lot.

“There are pockets of more than enough parking but the people who park there often don’t walk the extra few blocks to get to businesses where parking is tighter so I really think this is going to make big impact,” said Jonathon Bucklew, owner of The Joinery.

The Squeeze also offers an expanded route Friday and Saturday nights, going as far as Florida Southern College.

“If they overindulge on an adult beverage on the evening that’s an extra benefit,” said Lindsey.

If you’re visiting Lakeland for the first time, the Squeeze is a breeze to check out all the city has to offer.

“So you have the prettiest drive, you get to see just the beautiful work that's been done to just kind of cultivate and revitalize the downtown,” said Bucklew.

The Squeeze officially debuts Monday, Nov. 29. For more information, go to www.ridecitrus.com.