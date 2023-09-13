Lakeland NAACP hosting Black history course following changes in state curriculum

LAKELAND, Fla. — African American leaders in Lakeland are stepping up to teach Black History following state efforts to restrict lessons in schools.

“We’re going to be erased from history again. I grew up being erased, and we’re starting down that same road,” said Bobbie Boatwright Harris.

Emeritus history professor Bobbie Boatwright Harris has been teaching history for 25 years. She also grew up in the segregated Jim Crow South.

“When we went downtown, there was a side of the street that was for coloreds only, and it was a dirt path,” Harris said.

Harris believes Black History lessons are needed now more than ever to prevent America from going back to that brutal time in history for African Americans.

"Unless we take the teaching of Black history to our community, we're going to lose it. The government, not all of it, but here in Florida, is taking it away from us," Harris said.

Harris and the NAACP Lakeland Chapter are hosting the "Black Experience in U.S. History" seminar. Black organizations and churches throughout Florida are working to educate communities about African American history that they said is being watered down or not taught at all.

“NAACP in Hillsborough County set up a ban book library several months ago, so there are all kinds of things that are being done to push back on the anti-Black culture,” said Terry Coney, president of the NAACP Lakeland Branch.

The Florida Board of Education recently approved standards for teaching African American history, which include instruction on "how slaves developed skills, which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit."

Earlier this year, the education department banned the College Board's Advanced Placement African American Studies course. Leaders in the Black community said all students deserve to be taught honest and comprehensive history.

“If the public school system steps up and do what it's supposed to do, that’s fine, but if they don’t, this is our alternative,” Coney said.

The Black Experience in U.S. History is being held at the Coleman-Bush Building and runs once a month. The six-part series concludes in February during Black History Month. It is free and open to all.

The dates for the seminar are Sept. 12, Oct. 17, Nov. 14, Dec. 12, Jan. 9, and Feb. 13.