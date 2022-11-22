Lakeland man to run Boston Marathon, raise money for hospital that fixed his birth defect

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland man is running in the world’s oldest annual marathon to raise money for a cause that hits close to home.

Justin Laferriere was born with craniosynostosis. It’s a condition in which the bones in a baby’s skull join together too early.

“My skull was fully fused together, which is a problem,” said Laferriere.

At just one-month-old, he had his first surgery at Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

“Had they not gone in to perform corrective surgery to remove a piece of my skull, not once but twice, my skull would’ve grown improperly, which would’ve led to cognitive dysfunction,” said Laferriere. “It would’ve led to neurological issues, quite possibly paraplegia and early death.”

Laferriere has been able to live a normal life, playing sports as a kid, and will soon have four marathons under his belt. Laferriere will represent Team Tufts in the 127th Boston Marathon and raise money for the hospital that has given him so much.

“I get to do it on my 37th birthday, next year on April 17th, and of course, get the opportunity to give back to Tufts,” Laferriere said.

His sister is helping collect donations across the country with the band she’s touring with.

“Offer exclusive items signed by the band at the merch table to raffle off. So anytime someone was coming up to buy merch, they had the option to enter their name to win the raffle,” Amanda Laferriere said.

Laferriere knows how emotional crossing that finish line will be, as he thanks the hospital near and dear to his heart and head.

“It will be tears of joy, tears of thanks not only for my family that will be there in support of me but the team at Tufts giving me this opportunity,” Laferriere said.

The Boston Marathon is going to be held on April 17, 2023, which also happens to be Laferriere’s birthday and Patriots’ Day.

His goal is to raise $10,000 for Tufts Medical Center. You can help him reach his goal by donating here.

