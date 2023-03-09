'You never know when your time is up': Lakeland man captures the sunset in honor of late wife

LAKELAND, Fla. — Every night as the sun sets, a Lakeland man captures the stunning sunset in remembrance of his late wife.

Rick and Lil Glombowski watched the sunset together every night before she died. They got married on June 15, 1957.

They traveled the country together, started a family, and became great-grandparents.

For years, Rick would photograph those sunsets.

But after Lil's passing, he said he had to take a break because it was too painful.

But then he thought about his wife and how she encouraged him through the years, and he began taking the photos again.

He posted them online to not only help him heal but to help others too.

Rick even shared what he thinks is the key to a long and happy marriage.

"Love one another like you never do; you never know when your time is up," he said. "Sixty-five years married, 85 years old, and we're holding hands watching television, and don't be afraid to hold her hand. It's not gonna fall off."