Lakeland Commissioners unanimously approve agreement with Avelo Airlines

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland City Commissioners unanimously approved a new agreement with Avelo Airlines to become the first commercial airline to operate out of Lakeland Linder International Airport.

Airport officials project 1.6 million potential passengers to fly on it annually.

Airport leaders have not released details about which flights the ultra-low-cost carrier will be offering out of Lakeland. Adam Lunn, Assistant Director of Lakeland Linder, said the airport first needs to be updated to accept commercial passengers.

"The biggest change for us will be the passenger processing and all that entails. As everyone is familiar with, when you check in for a flight, you go through a security screening process. For us, it's getting our facilities ready for that and those policies and procedures in place," said Lunn.

Airport officials also received a $3.4 million loan from the city to upgrade the TSA's security screening area and add parking and safety zones on the ramp.

Avelo Airlines could begin offering flights as early as the summer of 2024.