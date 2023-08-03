Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

Lakeland house fire caused by electrical issues, LFD says

Lakeland house fire Kathleen.jpg
Lakeland Fire Dept.
Lakeland house fire Kathleen.jpg
Posted at 10:21 AM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 10:21:23-04

LAKELAND, Fla. — An early morning fire in Lakeland on Thursday was caused by electrical issues, according to the fire department.

LFD said crews responded to the home at 1429 Kathleen Road around 1:15 a.m. The house was 50% engulfed.

Witnesses alerted a person inside and helped them to safety, officials said. No one else was inside at the time.

Firefighters brought the fire under control within 20 minutes.

The department's fire inspector determined the fire was accidental and caused by electrical issues.

The fire displaced three people, who are being helped by the American Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.