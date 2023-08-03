Lakeland house fire caused by electrical issues, LFD says

LAKELAND, Fla. — An early morning fire in Lakeland on Thursday was caused by electrical issues, according to the fire department.

LFD said crews responded to the home at 1429 Kathleen Road around 1:15 a.m. The house was 50% engulfed.

Witnesses alerted a person inside and helped them to safety, officials said. No one else was inside at the time.

Firefighters brought the fire under control within 20 minutes.

The department's fire inspector determined the fire was accidental and caused by electrical issues.

The fire displaced three people, who are being helped by the American Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.