LAKELAND, Fla. — A good samaritian is being recognized by the Lakeland Fire Department for his heroic actions.

Glenn Chancey is being hailed as a hero, but he said he was only doing what he was raised to do. “Help where you can. And that day that person needed help and I was glad to help that person,” Chancey said.

That day was June 2. The Publix warehouse employee of 36 years was working when he heard a loud crash around 4:30 am.

“Three vehicles, one had hit a telephone pole and that lady was already out of her vehicle. One lady had flipped over and was already receiving assistance and one car was in the middle of the road on fire,” Chancey said.

Chancey sprang into action, using his spotter truck to block the road. He then took a fire extinguisher from his truck in an effort to extinguish the vehicle fire. After emptying the canister, he noticed the victim was still in the vehicle. Chancey was able to safely pull out the man trapped inside a burning car.

“You gave the patient a viable outcome, you gave them a chance. You gave our guys the ability to get on scene and not have to deal with a lot of traffic.”

Chancey is humbled by the recoginition he’s receiving but says what sticks with him the most is the gratitude shown by the victim’s wife that morning.

“She says I'm his wife, can I give you a hug and to me that was thanks enough for everything that happened that day. I’ll remember that more than, probably here,” Chancey said.