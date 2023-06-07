Lakeland father dies after rescuing son and friends from rip current

LAKELAND, Fla. — Summer has started off with tragedy for Lori McElligott and her family.

“It never occurred to me. It never was a thought in my head that Mark was in danger because he was a strong swimmer,” said Lori McElligott.

McElligott’s partner of 26 years, Mark Bryson, loved superheroes and their four children who were the apple of his eye.

“He was the fun parent. You know mom had to be the one to say it’s bedtime. He’s the one that had to play the music loud, right before bed, to get them riled up,” McElligott said.

Last week Bryson surprised the family with a trip to Daytona Beach for their 7-year-old daughter's birthday. On Friday, their son and two family friends were knee-deep in the water when they got caught in a rip current. Bryson ran into the water to save them.

“He went out. He got the kids to safety. He went back out for our friend because he wasn’t going to leave anybody out there. They fought to try to get to each other and it just kept pulling him further and further out,” said McElligott.

He did not make it back to the shore alive.

“Mark would have done it for a complete stranger, so the fact that he did it for his loved ones is not a surprise whatsoever,” McElligott said.

For several weeks Volusia County Beach safety officials have been flying the red flag signaling hazardous rip current conditions.

“Don’t fight through that rip current. Swim parallel to shore if you can. Most importantly, if you find yourself exhausted, just turn around and float," said Deputy Chief Tammy Malphurs for Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue. "If you're in front of that staffed lifeguard tower, many times they can see you caught in that rip current before you even realize you’re in it.”

However, McElligott said there was no lifeguard on the part of the beach where her family was located.

“There is a nationwide lifeguard shortage. We are feeling the effects of that as well,” Malphurs said.

The U.S. is struggling with a nationwide lifeguard shortage, which grew during the pandemic when pools and beaches were closed and lifeguards found other jobs.

Meanwhile, Bryson's high school sweetheart is left wondering if the outcome would be different had a lifeguard been there that day.

“He was a superhero to his kids always, but I think he’s a superhero to a lot more now,” McElligott said.

There have been more than 500 rescues over the last two weeks on Daytona beaches.