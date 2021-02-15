Lakeland Art Infusion project will paint 100 murals on local businesses

LAKELAND, Fla. — The City of Lakeland is using half a million dollars on a project to revitalize the downtown area. Pretty soon you’ll see more murals in Lakeland.

On Monday, Lakeland Community Redevelopment Agency launched its Art Infusion Grant program to bring more than 100 murals to businesses in downtown and Dixieland.

“Basically a façade improvement on buildings along the South Florida Corridor and what it does is a revitalization of paint along with a collaboration of murals,” said Damaris Stull, CRA project manager.

Business owners along the corridor can submit an application online, to have a new mural painted and can have an awning added, too. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis and grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

The redevelopment team is also looking to pay artists to paint these murals. Interested artists will need to set up an online account via CAFÉ and submit a portfolio for consideration.

“Whatever the artist has uploaded the business owner will be able to view. From there they will submit the top three artists that they really like,” Stull said.

Dixieland has undergone major redevelopment in the last few years with new businesses and road improvement projects. The redevelopment team hopes the grant will bring more art, music and culture back to the area.

“It was always very, very up and coming. So we want to bring that feel back. We want it to be a place that people want to go and do their shopping and eating,” said Stull.

