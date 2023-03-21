Lake Winterset boaters seen trespassing, using yards as bathrooms

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — People who live along a lake in Winter Haven are fed up with the behavior of boaters.

On Tuesday morning Lake Winterset was peaceful and pristine, but on the weekends, residents said it was a much different scene.

“Just imagine about four or five rows of boats just all around,” said Candace Resmondo.

Property owners along Lake Winterset said boaters party year-round and it is getting out of hand.

“There are people that leave on weekends to just get away from everything. They're not even home on weekends because they’re tired of it,” said David Miller.

Candace Resmondo said it’s not just the loud music blasting from every boat, but the trash boaters are leaving behind is a health hazard.

“We’ve found everything from syringes, condoms, baby diapers, tampons and actual bags of floating human waste,” said Resmondo.

Residents said a big problem that has gotten worse over the years is boaters trespassing on private property. Lake Winterset does not have a public boat ramp. People have been entering the neighborhood and walking across yards to get on their boats.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who walked onto private property and used the bathroom in the yard on March 16. There is a cash reward being offered for her arrest.

Resmondo security cameras have also caught people using her lawn to relieve themselves.

“People have come unto the property to use the restroom. They're famous for putting their dogs into our property to use the restroom. I've called the police out several times,” Resmondo said.

Resmondo and a neighbor spent more than $8,000 to have deputies provide security, but boaters are growing more hostile.

"They always go to the, 'This isn’t your lake, we all own the lakes. You can't do anything about this. I can do whatever I want as long as I'm in the water,'” said Kevin Ward.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office said they have received several complaints. They will be doing extra patrols and marine units will continue to monitor parties on the lake.

“This isn't a public park. These are people's homes, people's residences. You work all day; you come and want to relax and enjoy, but it's Spring Break every weekend. It's awful," Resmondo said.