Lake Wales woman wins $5 million from lottery scratch-off ticket

POLK COUNTY, Fla — A Polk County woman is a lottery millionaire after winning the top prize from a scratch-off ticket.
The Florida Lottery said Helen Mathews, 59, of Lake Wales, won $5 million from playing the Gold Rush Limited Scratch-Off game.
Mathews bought the ticket from Murphy USA at 2048 Sam Walton Way in Lake Wales.
After taxes, Mathews received a lump sum payment of $3,960,000, the lottery said.
The Murphy USA location where she bought the ticket will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winner.
