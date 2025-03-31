Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

Lake Wales woman wins $5 million from lottery scratch-off ticket

lottery deo.png
WFTS
lottery deo.png
Posted

POLK COUNTY, Fla — A Polk County woman is a lottery millionaire after winning the top prize from a scratch-off ticket.

The Florida Lottery said Helen Mathews, 59, of Lake Wales, won $5 million from playing the Gold Rush Limited Scratch-Off game.

Mathews bought the ticket from Murphy USA at 2048 Sam Walton Way in Lake Wales.

After taxes, Mathews received a lump sum payment of $3,960,000, the lottery said.

The Murphy USA location where she bought the ticket will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winner.

ABC Action News reporter Larissa Scott spoke with experts about this year's spring pollen season and how last year's hurricanes may be increasing the amount of pollen now.

Allergies on the rise as pollen persists

Latest Polk County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.