Lake Wales Police investigating quadruple shooting where a mother and her three children died

Shooting occurred at Sunrise Park apartments complex
Rebecca Petit
Posted at 12:27 AM, May 03, 2023
LAKE WALES, Fla. — Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting deaths of four people Tuesday night in Lake Wales.

Police say they responded around 8:51 p.m. to a medical call at the Sunrise Park apartments complex.

When officers arrived on scene they found three adults and a child dead from apparent gunshot wounds. The victims were a mother and her three children.

Police say they are looking for 38-year-old Al Stenson. Officers believe he may live at the apartment and could be injured as well. His relationship to the four victims is not known at this time.

Anyone who may know where Stenson can be located is asked to call the Lake Wales Police Department at (863) 678-4223 or dial 911.

Officers have not identified any suspects or a motive for the shooting as the investigation is in its preliminary stages.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Ricky Hartwell at the above number. You can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at (800) 226-8477.

