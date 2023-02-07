Lake Wales leaders will improve lighting at bus stop where teen was killed

LAKE WALES, Fla. — The City of Lake Wales will make safety changes after a teen was killed at a bus stop before dawn last Friday.

According to the Lake Wales Police Department, 13-year-old Jadin Galindo was sitting in an alley near the intersection of Dr. J.A. Wiltshire Avenue and Miami Street when he was hit around 6:15 a.m.

According to Deputy Chief Dave Black, officers don’t believe the driver was speeding or impaired and said, by every indication, no one is to blame for the tragedy.

The tragedy, however, led to calls for better lighting in the area behind Florida’s Natural orange juice plant.

Elvis Galindo, the teen's uncle, believes lighting played a factor in the tragedy. Commissioner Terrye Howell, who lives nearby, also believes lighting in the area should be better.

“A lot of people have said there’s not enough light,” Howell said. “What do I think? I think that when we all talk about this now because of this tragedy, I think something will be done.”

Monday evening, in an interview with ABC Action News, Lake Wales Mayor Jack Hilligoss said the city is moving forward with changes to improve the safety at the bus stop where Galindo was killed.

After a discussion with Duke Energy, Hilligoss expects better lighting and other safety features will be installed at the bus stop before the end of the week.

Additionally, he said the city is also working with the Polk County Public Schools District to locate all other bus stops within city limits to determine if other stops also need safety upgrades.

That process could take several months.

This story will be updated.