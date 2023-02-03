13-year-old killed after being hit by truck while waiting for school bus

LAKE WALES, Fla. — A 13-year-old boy died early Thursday morning after he was hit by a truck while waiting for the school bus, according to Lake Wales Police.

Police said it happened around 6:15 a.m. on Dr. JA Wiltshire Avenue and Miami Road.

Police said the boy, identified as Jadin Galindo, was sitting near the center of the paved alleyway approximately 30 feet from Dr. J.A. Whiltshire Avenue when he was hit.

"It was dark and foggy. There were no street lights in the immediate area, only ambient light from nearby Florida's Natural plant," police said in a press release.

Galindo was hit by a 2013 GMC Sierra that was traveling east on Dr. J.A. Whiltshire Avenue. Police said the truck turned north into the alley where Galindo was hit.

Galindo was taken to Lake Wales Advent Health, where he died.

The truck was driven by a 47-year-old woman from Bartow. Neither she nor her passenger, a 33-year-old woman also from Bartow, were injured. Neither speed nor impairment appear to be a factor at this time, police said.

"This investigation is active and ongoing. Our hearts break for all those involved and the loss of such a young man," police said in a release.

Galindo lived in Lake Wales and went to McLaughlin Middle School.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Meyers at the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223. You can also remain anonymous by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.