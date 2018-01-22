LAKE WALES, Fla -

Two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) go off at Eagle Ridge Mall. Lake Wales fire crews responded to an alarm call at 451 Eagle Ridge Drive around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

When fire crews arrived at the location, they saw smoke coming from a corridor located next to the mall entrance of JCPenney. The fire department located two pipe bomb type devices that ignited in the corridor of the building.

No one was injured in the explosions, but the celling and corridor wall did sustain damage.

The mall was evacuated.

Police are looking for a person of interest that is describe as a middle aged white male, heavy build, wearing a grey shirt and grey hat.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Lake Wales Police Detective Whitney Dukes at (863)678-4223 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at (800) 226-8477.