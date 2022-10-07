Hurricane Ian debris cleanup could take up to four months in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The majority of Polk County residents are dealing with downed trees and debris from Hurricane Ian. Crews are working around the clock to get the debris picked up.

“I know there wasn’t quite as much damage as they were expecting, but there were a lot of trees and limbs down everywhere,” said Heather Trevino, a Polk County resident.

Trevino was able to bring most of her tree limbs and debris to the curb for pickup.

“We still have a whole tree down in our backyard that we’re trying to work around and the shed that it took down. From the mailbox a good 10-15 feet that way, it has already been cleared up,” Trevino said.

Debris cleanup is a massive undertaking and the County could not do it alone. They hired 70 contracted trucks to make rounds from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

Still, the County said it could be three to four months before they get all the debris picked up.

“That’s making sure that everything's off the ground and we’ve been able to touch every parcel within the county, and that we’ve done a good job to get us back to pre-storm conditions,” said Ryan Taylor, Deputy Polk County Manager of Infrastructure Divisions.

Crews will make several rounds, starting with the larger items like tree trunks. Taylor said residents can help, by keeping storm debris and regular trash and yard waste separate.

“Trunks, limbs, those kinds of materials stay together. If you’ve raked your yard and put the leaves into a plastic bag, keep that off to the side. Keep those separated,” said Taylor.

The clean-up effort is expected to cost the County $20 million, which will be partially reimbursed by FEMA.

“This wasn’t as extensive as Irma. So, we’re estimating half the time, half the expense,” Taylor said.

If you want to self-haul your yard waste, you can visit one of the drop-off sites:

Highland City - Strickland Pit – 5901 Strickland Ave.

Lakeland - Mount Tabor Road near Galloway Road

Poinciana - 9500 Marigold Ave.

Things to know before you go: