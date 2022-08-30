Watch Now
Home of the Gators lives up to its name at elementary school in Bartow

Posted at 2:18 PM, Aug 30, 2022
BARTOW, Fla. — School principals face any number of problems on a given day, but Dr. Lacey Golden of Spessard Holland Elementary in Polk County had quite a surprise waiting for her Tuesday morning.

According to Polk County Schools, when Dr. Golden arrived at school early in the morning, she found a nearly 8-foot long alligator waiting near her parking spot.

A call was made to Bartow Police, and officers arrived on the scene shortly thereafter. Coincidentally, one of the arriving officers was a former trapper.

The visiting reptile was given the name "Spessie" and was taken into custody without incident.

While all of that might be a little strange, the fact the gator chose Spessard Holland Elementary may not be much of a surprise since it's the home of the...Gators.

