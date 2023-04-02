Hit-and-run suspect arrested

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Colten McMullen, 29, was arrested by the Auburndale Police Department (APD) on US Hwy 92 west of Auburndale, Florida.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) McMullen was involved in a hit-and-run incident that resulted in the death of a 37-year-old Lakeland man, on Saturday evening.

McMullen first struck another vehicle near the Walmart on US Hwy 92 and fled the scene. As he fled, he struck another vehicle and a bicyclist, police say.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

After hitting the bicyclist, McMullen continued until his vehicle became disabled and he was taken into custody by Polk County deputies.

McMullen has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death, which is a first-degree felony, and leaving the scene of a crash causing property damage, a misdemeanor.

He is being held in the Polk County Jail on no bond until his first appearance hearing.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Auburndale Police Department or Polk County Sheriff's Office.