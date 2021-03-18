Historic pictures of Lakeland

Jean Hamrick as a child in Lakeland, 1931 Photo by: ( State Archives of Florida

United Moving & Storage truck parked next to Lake Mirror circa 1947. Division of Historical Resources. Master Site File Collection. Photo by: ( State Archives of Florida

Lakeland's first bakery circa 1880. Part owner, Dr. John Griffin, is on the right. Print Collection. Photo by: ( State Archives of Florida

Lakeland, Florida 1959. Department of Commerce collection. Photo by: ( State Archives of Florida

Lakeland skyline from Mirror Lake; 1970. Department of Commerce collection Photo by: ( State Archives of Florida

Lake Mirror. Master Site File Collection. Division of Historical Resources. Photo by: ( State Archives of Florida

Intersection of Main Street and Kentucky Avenue circa 1920 Photo by: ( State Archives of Florida

Intersection of Main Street and Kentucky Avenue circa 1950. Munn Park is pictured at the right. General Collection Photo by: ( State Archives of Florida

Lakeland Public Library circa 1960. General Collection. Photonegative of a postcard. Photo by: ( State Archives of Florida

Copy of an aerial view looking northwest by Hinkley Studio circa 1929. Master Site File Collection. Photo by: ( State Archives of Florida

Girls feeding swans and ducks on Lake Morton circa 1967. Department of Commerce Collection. Photo by: ( State Archives of Florida

Francis Beach circa 1925; General Collection. Photonegative of a postcard. Photo by: ( State Archives of Florida

Lakeland fire department; circa 1920. The station was located behind the old city hall at Main Street and Florida Avenue. Photo by: ( State Archives of Florida

Francis Beach circa 1915. This resort area was developed by J. L. Francis. Located on the south shore of Lakeland's Lake Hollingsworth, somewhat east of the later Lakeland Yacht and Country Club. Photo by: ( State Archives of Florida

E.T. Roux Library at Florida Southern College with students under the esplanade; circa 1950. Photo by: ( State Archives of Florida

Dedicating Frances Langford Promenade in 1946. The Frances Langford Promenade was later added to the U.S. National Register of Historic Places as Lake Mirror Promenade on January 27, 1983. Photo by: ( State Archives of Florida

1973 article about "Blinky" a one-eyed, three-legged alligator that lived in Lakeland Photo by: Lakeland Police Department/FB

Chi Delta Nu Sorority sisters at Southern College 1932.



L-R: Rosa Gaskins, Betty Vaught, Virginia[?] ?, and Dorothy Shepherd (later Alley). Photo by: ( State Archives of Florida

Banana grove at the edge of Mirror Lake 1915 Photo by: ( State Archives of Florida

Automobiles parked in front of buildings Photo by: ( State Archives of Florida

Aerial view of Lakeland 1952; General Collection Photo by: ( State Archives of Florida

Kenneth Van Riper of Lakeland (sitting) and Roger Lamanna of Ridgefield Park, New Jersey (standing), sketch the Annie Pfiffer Chapel; 1947. Photo by: ( State Archives of Florida

