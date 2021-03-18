Historic pictures of Lakeland

Lakeland fire department; circa 1920. The station was located behind the old city hall at Main Street and Florida Avenue.Photo by: (State Archives of Florida)
Francis Beach circa 1915. This resort area was developed by J. L. Francis. Located on the south shore of Lakeland's Lake Hollingsworth, somewhat east of the later Lakeland Yacht and Country Club.Photo by: (State Archives of Florida)
E.T. Roux Library at Florida Southern College with students under the esplanade; circa 1950. Photo by: (State Archives of Florida)
Dedicating Frances Langford Promenade in 1946. The Frances Langford Promenade was later added to the U.S. National Register of Historic Places as Lake Mirror Promenade on January 27, 1983.Photo by: (State Archives of Florida)
1973 article about "Blinky" a one-eyed, three-legged alligator that lived in LakelandPhoto by: Lakeland Police Department/FB
Chi Delta Nu Sorority sisters at Southern College 1932.
