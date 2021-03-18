Menu

Historic pictures of Lakeland

    Jean Hamrick as a child in Lakeland, 1931Photo by: (State Archives of Florida)
    United Moving & Storage truck parked next to Lake Mirror circa 1947. Division of Historical Resources. Master Site File Collection.Photo by: (State Archives of Florida)
    Lakeland's first bakery circa 1880. Part owner, Dr. John Griffin, is on the right. Print Collection.Photo by: (State Archives of Florida)
    Lakeland, Florida 1959. Department of Commerce collection. Photo by: (State Archives of Florida)
    Lakeland skyline from Mirror Lake; 1970. Department of Commerce collection Photo by: (State Archives of Florida)
    Lake Mirror. Master Site File Collection. Division of Historical Resources.Photo by: (State Archives of Florida)
    Intersection of Main Street and Kentucky Avenue circa 1920Photo by: (State Archives of Florida)
    Intersection of Main Street and Kentucky Avenue circa 1950. Munn Park is pictured at the right. General CollectionPhoto by: (State Archives of Florida)
    Lake Mirror. Division of Historical Resources. Master Site File Collection.Photo by: (State Archives of Florida)
    Lakeland Public Library circa 1960. General Collection. Photonegative of a postcard.Photo by: (State Archives of Florida)
    Lake Mirror. Master Site File Collection. Division of Historical Resources. Photo by: (State Archives of Florida)
    Copy of an aerial view looking northwest by Hinkley Studio circa 1929. Master Site File Collection.Photo by: (State Archives of Florida)
    Girls feeding swans and ducks on Lake Morton circa 1967. Department of Commerce Collection. Photo by: (State Archives of Florida)
    Francis Beach circa 1925; General Collection. Photonegative of a postcard.Photo by: (State Archives of Florida)
    Lakeland fire department; circa 1920. The station was located behind the old city hall at Main Street and Florida Avenue.Photo by: (State Archives of Florida)
    Francis Beach circa 1915. This resort area was developed by J. L. Francis. Located on the south shore of Lakeland's Lake Hollingsworth, somewhat east of the later Lakeland Yacht and Country Club.Photo by: (State Archives of Florida)
    E.T. Roux Library at Florida Southern College with students under the esplanade; circa 1950. Photo by: (State Archives of Florida)
    Dedicating Frances Langford Promenade in 1946. The Frances Langford Promenade was later added to the U.S. National Register of Historic Places as Lake Mirror Promenade on January 27, 1983.Photo by: (State Archives of Florida)
    1973 article about "Blinky" a one-eyed, three-legged alligator that lived in LakelandPhoto by: Lakeland Police Department/FB
    Chi Delta Nu Sorority sisters at Southern College 1932.

    L-R: Rosa Gaskins, Betty Vaught, Virginia[?] ?, and Dorothy Shepherd (later Alley).    Photo by: (State Archives of Florida)
    Banana grove at the edge of Mirror Lake 1915Photo by: (State Archives of Florida)
    Automobiles parked in front of buildingsPhoto by: (State Archives of Florida)
    Aerial view of Lakeland 1952; General CollectionPhoto by: (State Archives of Florida)
    Kenneth Van Riper of Lakeland (sitting) and Roger Lamanna of Ridgefield Park, New Jersey (standing), sketch the Annie Pfiffer Chapel; 1947.Photo by: (State Archives of Florida)
    Aerial view of Lakeland; 1960Photo by: (State Archives of Florida)
    Lakeland skyline from Lake Mirror; 1970. Department of Commerce collection. Photo by: (State Archives of Florida)
    Aerial view of downtown Lakeland; Postcard collection. Photo by: (State Archives of Florida)

