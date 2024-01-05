High school teacher charged for 'inappropriate relationship' with student: PCSO

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A high school teacher was arrested and charged on Friday after authorities claimed he was having an "inappropriate relationship" with a student.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said an investigation revealed that Brandon Adams, 33, was in a "relationship" with an 18-year-old student during the 2021-2022 school year and beyond.

The victim said she moved in with Adams in June 2021 while he was still teaching at Kathleen High School in Lakeland during her senior year.

Polk County Schools released the following statement about Adams.

Brandon Adams has worked for PCPS since August 2018. He has been on leave since November — PCPS has been investigating an incident that is separate from the PCSO case that led to Adams’ arrest.





In response to the allegations that led to his arrest, we are moving forward with Adams’ termination. He had no prior disciplinary incidents in his time with PCPS and passed a background check before hiring.

Adams was charged with sex offense on a student by an authority figure.

Authorities are asking anyone else who believes they may have been victimized by Adams to come forward.