Hernando County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 73-Year-Old woman

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman.

According to a release, 73-year-old Mildred Santiago Baligad was last seen leaving her Spring Hill home on Holiday Drive around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Her family said she walked out the door into her fenced yard, but when they went to look for her and she was gone.

According to the Sheriff's office, they searched for hours but haven't found her. The family of the missing woman describes her as very "spry" and likes to walk and bike, but typically only during the daytime. The Spring Hill woman has no medical or mental health issues.

The missing 73-year-old is described as 5'1, and 140 pounds with black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a teal shirt, dark sweat pants and red sneakers. If seen, please call 911 or the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at (352) 754-6830.