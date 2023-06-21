Heartland for Children in critical need of foster homes in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Heartland for Children is asking you to consider opening your heart and home to some of the most vulnerable children in our community.

"Any child that experienced abuse and neglect and have been removed from their family experience trauma,” said Tracy Grey, Heartland for Children's Chief Community Relations Officer.

More than 500 children were removed from their homes in the past year due to abuse and neglect in Polk, Hardee, and Highlands counties.

Grey said finding new foster parents in the last few years has been challenging.

“When COVID hit, there was this fear response that everyone had, and many families did not want to take in children at that time or they were taking care of their own families. After COVID, you’ve got inflation that we’re dealing with,” Grey said.

The child welfare agency is looking to recruit 60 more foster families to serve teens, siblings, and children.

“The children that are in the most need are our teenagers and children with special needs. Teenagers need foster homes. We have a lot of teens that are in group homes right now,” said Grey.

Couples and single people can become foster parents, and the agency offers training to prepare caregivers.

“It’s hard to put a number on how many kids I've fostered because some just stay for a few days, but I think it’s probably around 150,” Jill Lovely said.

Lovely has been fostering children for 11 years. She said becoming a foster parent can make a life-changing difference in a child’s life.

“I really enjoy seeing the children as they grow, develop, get new skills, gain self-esteem, learn different skills at school. When you can work with them on reading and writing and see them really excel, that’s quite rewarding,” Lovely said.

Foster parents receive a check each month that covers room and board for the children they are caring for.

To learn more about becoming a foster parent, click here.