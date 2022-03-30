Watch
Heartland Crime Stoppers searches for suspect who shot cat in Lakeland

Posted at 10:22 AM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 10:24:23-04

LAKELAND, Fla. — Heartland Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a suspect they say shot a person's pet cat on a north Lakeland property earlier this month.

According to a Facebook post, it happened on March 13 before 5:30 a.m. at a home on Creekwood Run, near Rockridge Road.

Heartland said security video shows the cat near the front gate of the property, then a single shot can be heard and a vehicle can be seen driving away.

The cat was taken to a local vet with a spinal injury but had to be euthanized, Heartland said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Curtis Eldridge at the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-534-7205.

To remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers in one of four ways:

  • Call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)
  • Dial **TIPS from your cell phone
  • Visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on "Submit A Tip,"
  • Download the free "P3tips" app on your smartphone or tablet.

You will always remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

