“He killed my baby”: A Florida mother's fight to get justice for daughter

HAINES CITY, Fla. — A grieving mother is speaking out and trying to get justice for her daughter, who died in a car crash on Christmas Eve of 2021. The person who was driving was under the influence, and the Florida Highway Patrol needs your help in tracking the suspect down.

“She loved life and she loved everything in it: animals, trees, nature. She just loved to live,” said Marion Areizaga, who’s still grieving over the loss of her daughter. “She did a lot of volunteer work for Feed the Children.”

18-year-old Angelina Anderson, along with another woman, were killed when Jerrod James crashed into the Golden Link Hotel in Kissimmee. We’re posting his photo because he’s wanted for charges including vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter.

“He killed my baby,” said Areizaga.

The Florida Highway Patrol issued a warrant for Jerrod’s arrest in December of 2022, almost a year after the accident happened. There’s also a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to his arrest. “He’s destroyed so many lives and we need justice for both families,” said Areizaga.

FHP told ABC Action News they’ve made several failed attempts to arrest him at his home in Haines City. They also told us the last verified intelligence puts him out of state. We decided to look into Jerrod’s record and it turns out he’s been arrested 16 times just in Polk County.

“Impaired driving is a violent crime that can affect any person and any given time, regardless of who you are, what kind of car you’re in. It doesn’t pick or choose who it affects,” said Larry Coggins with Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Coggins urges people to remember the potential consequences of driving under the influence and to have a plan in place if they intend on drinking. “So, simply, designated driver, use rideshare, make a plan, have a good time, but get home safely,” said Coggins.

FHP is asking for the public’s help. If you have any information in that can lead to Jerrod’s arrest, call this number 1-800-423-8477.